GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Lack of air conditioning in the summertime is a serious problem for most, but for Poplar Springs Summer Shootout, it’s somewhat of a tradition.

The Atomics played host to their 14th annual Summer Shootout, wrapping up two weeks of basketball, between boys and girls basketball teams, on Thursday.

The Varsity boys had three days of round-robin play, competing between two gymnasiums. But one gymnasium is not like the other.

“You kind of step back in time to go over to the old gym,” Poplar Springs Head Boys Basketball Coach Jared Owen said. “where “In the wintertime, it’s cold over there, we got to turn the heaters on, and in the summertime it is hot and we don’t have AC.”

On each day of the shootout, every team is given three opponents and they rotate between the new and old gymnasium.

Vernon senior guard, Ryan Scott said it feels like playing outside, but without a breeze.

“It’s almost kind of like playing outside,” Scott said. “It’s so muggy in there, and you only got two fans, so you can’t really do much. You’re just sweaty, as soon as you walk in and start sweating, during warmups, you’re sweating.”

Playing in the old gym has become a tradition. It’s not used for high school games in the regular season now, but Graceville Head Boys Basketball Coach Mike Gates said he remembers when it was.

“That gym, I remember going in high school, we played in the old gym and they keep it just nice and warm,” Gates said. “And then you go to Graceville and they freeze you to death. All them old coaches back in the day had little secrets, and little tricks they would do to you.”

Precautions are taken to ensure athletes stay hydrated in the old and some coaches who attend the shootout said they like their athletes to play in there to help with conditioning.

But when each game in the old gym ends, it doesn’t take long for teams to migrate back to the new old to cool down.

“We were ready to come over here,” Scott said. “As soon as we left over there, we didn’t even say anything, we just came straight over here. We’re ready to get an air conditioning.”

Poplar Springs plans to bring back the annual Summer Shootout for its 15th year next June.