Steve Spurrier speaks to Panhandle Gator Club

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– College football legend, Steve Spurrier, was in Panama City on Monday to speak to the Panhandle Gator Club.

Fans of all ages packed out Highland Park Baptist Church in orange and blue.

His daughter, Amy Moody, who lives in Bay County introduced Spurrier and he talked about his time coaching college football.

Spurrier had a recent coaching stint in the Alliance League with the Orlando Apollos until the league folded.

He said he may be interested in coaching in a league like that again.

However he said he’s done coaching college football, even after a great experience this past weekend at the camping world kick off game.

“Jam packed stadium, loud going crazy and so forth that’s when you say man it would be fun coaching in one of these kind of game but no I have no desire to start coaching… so my college coaching days are over,” said Spurrier.