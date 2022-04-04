NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Northwest Florida Men’s basketball coach Steve DeMeo is returning after three years to once again be the head coach of the Raiders.

DeMeo spent six years with Northwest Florida before leaving after the 2018-2019 season to become an assistant at St. John’s University.

DeMeo will be replacing Greg Heiar who spent one season with the Raiders and led them to a 30-5 record, a state title and the 2022 national title.

Heiar was introduced as the newest head coach at New Mexico State on March 28.