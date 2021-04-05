Stephan Jaeger wins Emerald Coast Classic

SANDESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) – Stephan Jaeger won the Emerald Coast Classic Korn Ferry Tour at Sandestin on Sunday after a playoff with David Lipsky.

Jaeger shot 14 under par for the four rounds of play, tying Lipsky, and was forced to a playoff on the 18th hole. He went par in the playoff and Lipsky shot one over, securing Jaeger’s 6th Korn Ferry Tour victory.

The win moves him from 8th to 2nd in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings, locking a return to the PGA TOUR.

Jaegers six Korn Ferry wins place his in 2nd all-time for the tour.

This was the first of three years of the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, as it be played at the Raven Golf Club the last week of March in 2022 and 2023 as well.