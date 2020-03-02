State runner-up Sneads softball team grows through PCB tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Sneads softball team was one of several panhandle teams who played in the Florida-USA Softball Challenge.

The Pirates are beginning their 2020 season after a Class 1A state-runner up finish in 2019. Head coach Shawn Graham said he continues to bring his team to the tournament because it prepares them for the state tournament.

“This tournament does wonders for a team of our size all the way up to 8A schools I mean its just you get to bond and that’s important in softball,” Graham said.

Th Pirates went 1-3 in the tournament with a big 19-2 win over Leon. Next up for Sneads is a home game against Lincoln on Tuesday.