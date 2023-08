DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Liberty County volleyball team had a preseason rematch of the 2022 Class 1A State Title Game against Baker on Saturday.

The Bulldogs swept Baker, winning 25-14, 25-23, and 27-25. The reigning champs also beat Freeport in three straight sets.

Liberty County opens the regular season at home against Marianna on Tuesday, August 22.