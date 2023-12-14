PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The top-ranked Arnold boys soccer team has their eyes on redemption, with a state championship or bust mindset this winter.

The Marlins (8-0) are currently No. 1 in Class 5A, No. 2 in all Florida classifications, and No. 3 in the nation according to MaxPreps.

They were favorites to win a second state championship in three years last winter, but were upset by Booker T. Washington in the Region Semifinals, for only their third loss since 2020.

Arnold Head Coach Jona Hammond calls this year’s group the “Redeem Team” and said they won’t settle for anything less than a state title.

“We lost to them in a game, but for us, we lost the state championship,” Hammond said. “While some people, their goal is to beat Arnold, obviously we want to beat anybody that’s in front of us. So, I don’t want people to confuse redemption with, ‘Oh, they’re just out to beat Booker T.,’ no, we’re out to beat whoever is put in front of us and win a state championship.”

Through eight games, the Marlins have outscored opponents 30 to 4. The Arnold players said their goal is to not just beat teams, but make them want to quit before the game begins.

“We want people to know there’s no doubt that we’re the better team on the field,” Arnold senior Hunter Griffin said. “And we want people to be like, ‘Oh, no, we’re playing Arnold,’ and we want them to be scared of us. That way, when we go out there, we’re already favored to win.”

“We want to scare the crap out of them,” Arnold senior Josh Chandler said. “We want to put fear in their mind during the game. But after, we always show respect and shake each other’s hands, you know, have good sportsmanship.”

The undefeated Marlins will host Mosley on Saturday, December 16. Arnold currently holds a 16-match win streak over their county rivals.