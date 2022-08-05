PAXTON, Fla. (WMBB) – Steve Williams, who led the Paxton girls basketball team to win the Class 1A State Title in 2014, is returning to lead the Lady Bobcats program.

Williams led the program from 2009-2014, before moving to Tennessee.

He will replace Andrew Norris, who has kept Paxton near the top of the state in recent years, winning 117 of the team’s past 138 games.

Williams has coached basketball for 38 years, spending time at Okaloosa-Walton Community College and the University of South Alabama.

Williams said on Friday that returning to Paxton is truly a homecoming.

“To be honest, if things had not worked out the way they did before, I probably would have never left Paxton,” Williams said. “This place has great people, the community supports the kids here, and the coaches in the past have established the program.”

The Paxton girls basketball team finished the 2021-2022 season 23-5, falling in the region finals to the eventual back-to-back state champions, Ponce De Leon.