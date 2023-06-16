GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Chipley state champion boys basketball coach, Mike Gates has returned to coaching and will serve as the Graceville boys basketball coach and athletic director.

In his time at Chipley, Gates was a part of all three of the boys basketball team’s state titles and was the head coach when they won a state championship in 2016.

Gates is not new to Graceville High School as he graduated from there before his 38 years coaching at Chipley High School.

Gates said returning to his alma mater has brought back many memories of his time there.

“When I first walked in the hallways that day, I remember the days I was going to class and seeing all the different places and just a lot of memories came back,” Gates said. “Just, you know, seeing the place has changed a little bit, but it still has the same look it had years ago.”

Graceville boys basketball has gone 11-38 over the past two seasons but they aren’t too far away from their last playoff appearance in 2021.

The Tiger’s last Final Four appearance was in 2017 and Gates said he hopes to bring back a standard of consistent winning.

“You know, all these years I’ve coached against Graceville, Gates said. “So when I played there, we talked about the Graceville legends, these players they’ve had, you know, they’ve had several pro players come out of that school. I mean Graceville has had a lot of history, and I just hope we can continue that history and let’s move forward with it.”

Gates has already started with summer basketball with the team and as athletic director, he said he plans to bring back the pride in being a Graceville fan in all sports.