PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold head volleyball coach, Heather Brinkmeier is hoping to build a championships program from the ground up.

The last head coaching position she accepted followed behind a coach who won five consecutive state titles.

Even though Brinkmeier took that championship total to nine in a row, she wants to take on the challenge of building her own foundation.

“Every conversation that’s ever been had about me and state championships, Sheila’s name is always brought into the mix as well.,” Brinkmeier said. “And as much as I appreciate that and there was a lot of pressure stepping in after her, I kind of want to start my own.”

Arnold seems to be the perfect fit for Brinkmeier, as they’re coming off three straight losing seasons.

The Marlin’s new coach was just recently introduced to the team, but senior outside hitter Kimberly Nichols said some of the Arnold players took notice of Brinkmeier’s coaching style last fall.

“Last year Sneads beat us,” Nichols said. “And athletically and strength-wise, we were like taller and stuff, but they beat us because they had energy and like worked well together. So I really think her coming in and just setting that authority is going to help a bunch.”

Much of Sneads’ success at the Class 1A level over the past decade has come come scheduling larger schools in the regular season to prepare for an easier level of play in the postseason.

Brinkmeier said even though she is now with a Class 5A program, she doesn’t plan to hold back on making a difficult schedule.

“Arnold is a larger class and I know it’s going to be more competitive and they’re going to have larger schools to get past,” Brinkmeier said. “But we’re going to make the schedule hard, just like I did at Sneads, and we’re going to create that culture here of winning and working hard.”

The hard work has already been evident during Arnold’s summer workout program.

Junior defensive specialist Madison Goeden said many of the players on the team are noticing a major difference in how offseasons are run.

We literally started from like ground level,” Goeden said. “Because the first workout was really bad and made a bunch of people throw up. But we kind of got the gist, that she’s actually serious about us.”

Arnold hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2019, but Brinkmeier expects to trend in a positive direction in year one.

“Let’s at least finish at .500 or better,” Brinkmeier said. “Let’s have a winning season for the first time since 2019 that’s the first step.”

But she also said that a bar of .500 is far from her new team’s limit.

“There is no ceiling,” Brinkmeier said. “They already have the foundation laid out from the coaches prior and I can just see so many areas that they can grow as a team.”