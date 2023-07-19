PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s not exactly a prerequisite to join Team Reaper, but all ten players have one thing in common; they’ve mastered the sport of softball.

“Winning makes everything better and when we win, we have fun,” Team Reaper and Marianna player Kennedy Temples said.

The 16-U softball team out of Marianna, Florida puts in the work to be the best.

“We always practice on our own, even if we’re not together,” Team Reaper and Liberty County player Cha’miya Williams said. “We’re always trying to do our best to be better.”

With all the talent, they spread the wealth during the spring season playing at different, even rival high schools.

“When we’re on opposite teams, we are so competitive against each other, but at the end of the game we all still love each other,” Williams said. “We know that it doesn’t really matter in the end.”

However, no rivalry can trump their summertime sisterhood.

“It’s indescribable,” Team Reaper and Sneads player Reagan Watkins said. “The love we all have for each other, the passion that we share. It’s just something that you can’t describe in words. I mean, I could never be more grateful for Team Reaper.”

Don’t tell their high school coaches, but they secretly cheer for one another when not in head to head competition.

From state championships, Williams won her first as a freshman.

“Even if Liberty County puts us out,” Watkins said. “We’re still going to show up the next day to watch one of our players play for the state championship.”

To record-breaking performances. Team Reaper watched Temples break the Marianna single-season strikeout record.

“They’re willing to drive no matter how far it is, just to support me,” Temples said.

Don’t be fooled by their niceties within the dugout, after just one game, you’ll understand the team name.

“We don’t wake up being scared,” Watkins said. “We wake up ready to show up and play this team reaper.”

Team Reaper will be in action at the Publix Sports Park for the USFA World Series Semi-Final against the Ohio Stingrays on Thursday, July 20 at 12:30 p.m.