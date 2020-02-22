St. Joe Foundation recognized at Bay High baseball and softball games

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay Tornadoes had a special guest throw the first pitches at the baseball and softball home openers on Friday night. April Wilkes, executive director of the St. Joe Foundation took the mound.

“It really just means a lot to my board and I that we can play a significant part in getting these kids back to where they really want to be,” Wilkes said.

The school has received about $55,000 from the St. Joe foundations and the Bay High athletic department said it wanted to show gratitude.

“We appreciate everything they’ve done for our community,” Bay High athletic director Michael Grady said.

The softball and baseball teams both received new scoreboards from the St. Joe Foundation.