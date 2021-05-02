St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club hosts 100th anniversary of GYA regatta open

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club hosted the 100th anniversary of the GYA opening regatta this weekend.

The Gulf Yachting Associations Capdevielle season began Saturday with three races and continued today with two more to complete competition.

The 100th anniversary was supposed to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Sailors from as far as New Orleans traveled to Panama City to compete in the opening regatta, and the Commodore of the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club, Chris Cumberland, says that they were proud to host the event.

“We’re honored, we’re humbled, this is a big deal for the sport of sailing in our community, it’s a big deal for the sport of sailing along the gulf coast,” Cumberland said.

And while competitive sailing has been around Bay County a while, he says its never too late to start.

“The St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club has been here since the 1930’s,” Cumberland said. “This is a wonderful place to be, and for anybody that is interested in the sport of sailing, please feel free to come on down here and talk with out manager and our individuals about joining the club.”