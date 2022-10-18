PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The SSAC released its North Florida League matchups on Monday with a few surprises.

Seven of the 13 local Class 1R teams are members of the SSAC North Florida League, which paired each team with a week 10 matchup based on their league rankings.

No. 2 Port St. Joe at No. 1 Blountstown

No. 4 Holmes County at No. 3 Sneads

No. 6 Liberty County at No. 5 Bozeman

No. 8 Wewahitchka at No. 7Trenton

Port St. Joe head coach Tanner Jones said he was excited for a chance to defeat Blountstown for a second time this season, but felt Sneads was slightly snubbed from playing in the “title” game.

“We agreed upon the criteria and you know, that’s how it worked out for us,” Jones said. “You know, we would like to play Sneads. I think the Patterson kid is a great athlete and Coach Thomas has had a heck of a season this year. And, you know, it’s always it’s always fun to play different people.”

All SSAC games will be played on Friday, October 28.

**SSAC rankings are based on record and strength of schedule, they are not the same as the FHSAA official playoff rankings.