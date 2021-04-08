SSAC North Florida League adds more high school football teams this year

(WMBB) – The North Florida League of the Sunshine State Athletic Confernce has only been around for two years now, but heading into their third year, the league is adding more high school football teams to the league.

The league went from just 12 teams to 19 now.

There was originally 10 area teams participating in it. The first year the league was created, Blountstown won the championship.

Baker took the North Florida League title this past season.

It’s expanded so much that they now need two division in the league as well, a west division and east division.

The West division includes all the Panhandle teams like Bozeman, Blountstown, Cottondale, Franklin, Freeport, Graceville, Holmes, Liberty, Port St. Joe, Sneads and Wewahitchka.

The East division includes teams from North Central Florida, like Branford, Chiefland, Dixie, Hamilton, Hilliard, Lafayette, Trenton and Williston.

With the expansion more than 50 percent of the 1A rural football teams in the Florida are part of the league.