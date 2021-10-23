SSAC high school football rankings and playoff schedule released

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The SSAC high school football rankings and playoff schedules were released for the 1A Panhandle teams Saturday.
All matchups below will be played Friday, October 29. Seeds will face off in a semi-final playoff bracket.
Division 1:
- Blountstown at Hilliard
- Lafayette at Port St. Joe
- Liberty County at Trenton
- Branford at Bozeman
Division 2.
- Holmes County at Chiefland
- Dixie County at Freeport
- Sneads at Hamilton
- Williston at Cottondale
- Taylor County at Wewahitchka
- Franklin County at Graceville