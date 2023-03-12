PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After twenty years, the longest-running NCAA intercollegiate women’s lacrosse tournament is returning home to Bay County.

‘SpringFling’ started in Panama City in 1997 and stayed in Bay County for six years with over 200 teams competing before moving to Palm Beach County.

This year the Publix Sports Park is hosting twelve NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse teams. The tournament starts on Monday, March 13th, and wraps up Thursday, March 16th.

“It’s a sport I think that is certainly growing across the country,” Publix Sports Park General Manager Mike Higgins said. “We’re falling behind in that growth a little bit as a community here. So this is huge for them to be able to come in and see this caliber. Collegiate lacrosse is pretty exciting.”

The first game is Monday, March 13th at 10 a.m. between Eastern Connecticut and Vassar.