Spectators allowed at Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin; tickets on sale

(WMBB) – The Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin is set for March 29 to April 4 at the Raven Golf Club and spectators will be allowed at the tournament.

Fans will have to wear masks as they are required at all PGA events this year and they are also urged to bring a chair as the grandstands will not be built this year.

They don’t have a currently limit on how many general admission tickets can be sold, but organizers urge that tickets be bought early for it.

They only have 100 Champions Club tickets that will be sold each day. The Champions Club ticket includes food and drink and a seat in the hospitality tent on Hole 18.

To purchase tickets for the tournament, click here.