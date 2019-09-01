Southern USA Labor Day cup comes to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– A major soccer tournament is in Bay County this Labor Day weekend.

The soccer tournament is the first of its kind to be held at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.



It’s one of only two tournaments in the state that was not canceled this weekend because of Hurricane Dorian.

Soccer Skills Unlimited brought the tournament that is hosting boys and girls teams from nine states to town.

The company’s president, Jeff Pinteralli, said the new sports complex was easy to sell to teams.

“You can play through it doesn’t matter what the weather is lightning we stop but then play again, most fields flood everywhere else and that’s why hence the nine tournament canceled in Florida… there’s nothing like it,” said Pinteralli.