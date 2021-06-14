Southern Elite Sports kicks off youth summer basketball league on Monday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It was opening night on Monday for the Southern Elite Sports youth basketball summer league.

Chris Pfahl, the director of basketball operations for Southern Elite Sports, said there is a record number of kids signed up this season.

It’s also the largest league in Bay County with both boys and girls participating, the youngest being six and the oldest fourteen.

“We built a really nice foundation for basketball here and its becoming one of the better leagues in town as evidenced by the numbers but kids are just getting out and are ready to play, they are done with Fortnite and Minecraft,” Pfahl said.

They play games at Jinks Middle School, Covenant Christian, North Bay Haven and Rosenwald.

Pfahl said they really appreciate Bay District Schools and the staff there for helping out with the venues.

He said the league is definitely a good thing for the community as it helps prepare these young athletes for the next level of play.

“So we have leagues twice a year, we run camps, we have tournaments, this is a chance for kids to kind of have a step up above rec and play year round and work on their skills, we are really blessed with the coaches we have, all of them have former basketball backgrounds and that’s really helpful in developing these young players,” Pfahl said.