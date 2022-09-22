SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — South Walton senior tight end Pearce Spurlin was presented with his All-American jersey Thursday afternoon.

The University of Georgia commit was selected as an Adidas All-American and will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on January 7.

Spurlin said it was a dream come true to be named in the select few in the country as an All-American.

“Kind of every kid who has played football has watched this game on tv,” Spurlin said. “It’s been a dream of mine for a while and for all the people who have watched me achieve this, this means the world to me and I’m just really thankful to put it on for my community and my school and I know I think I’m the first person in South Walton and maybe Walton county and that just mean more than anything we’ll ever know, any stat will ever tell.”