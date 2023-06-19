FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — South Walton’s Jaden Robinson competed in three different events for track and field at state competition.

Robinson placed in the top ten for the 110-meter hurdles, fourth place for the 400-meter hurdles, and third place for the triple jump.

“If you don’t love track, you’re not going to do your best,” Robinson said. “But if you love track and really want to get into it, you’ll be able to soar.”

Robinson and his teammates faced some adversity, losing their head coach before the season.

“Not having my normal coach, but still flowing through the motions and getting through all the adversity that I had to go through,” Robinson said.

Eight South Walton athletes qualified for state, helping make a name for the track and field program.

“You hear the announcers call your name and South Walton High School,” Robinson said. “It’s just awesome putting South Walton on the map.”

Robinson also plays football for the Seahawks and will be back for his senior season.