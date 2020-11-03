South Walton’s new field house unveiled Monday

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton football team has a brand new field house to call their own.

The school held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon for the facility.

The Seahawks football team continues to grow each year and as more players joined, the old field house was too small to fit everyone.

After a few years of planning and construction, the brand new facility is finished and such a necessity for the program.

“I’ve been here 15 years so I’ve seen this program when it was just one team, now that it’s two teams and 70 plus kids in the program, we’ve outgrown the space so that’s where space is the biggest thing that we need,” South Walton athletic director and head football coach Phil Tisa said.

They definitely have space in this new field house as it’s equipped with big lockers, a large meeting room and a brand new spacious weight room.

“I’m really excited it’s truly a blessing now to be in that great facility to get bigger and stronger every day, it’s clean and everything we’re ready to go, we’re ready to roll in,” South Walton football player Cade Roberts said.

Coach Tisa said although this new field house is a big deal for the football team, it’s also going to help out the soccer teams, lacrosse and girls weightlifting team as they will use the old field house and have a place to store their stuff.

“It’s not just a benefit for the football program, but it’s gonna allow other programs to take advantage of the space that we have because we’re tight on space on this campus,” Tisa said.

This is only one part of the athletic facility upgrades at South Walton as they are also working on the baseball field and football stadium too.

“I’m ready you see the future of South Walton it looks really bright with the stadium, track and baseball field so I’m really excited to come back in the future and watch the games and stuff like that,” Roberts said.