SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton quarterback Kemper Hodges was named the FACA Class 4A District 1 Player of the Year on Thursday.

Hodges currently leads the state in passing with 2,519 yards on the season.

Over this year, he has completed 183 passes out of 308 attempts with 23 touchdowns.

He’s also picked up 840 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns.

South Walton is currently getting ready to take on Marianna in a Class 4A regional semifinals game on Friday night.