South Walton’s Kemper Hodges named 4A Player of the Year

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton quarterback Kemper Hodges was named the Florida Dairy Farmer’s Class 4A Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Hodges led the Seahawks to a 10-2 record and a region finals appearance in the state playoffs.

He completed 203 of 329 passes for 3,077 yards with 34 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

In addition to that, he rushed for 1,169 yards on 146 carries with 26 touchdowns.

Hodges signed with the Air Force Academy in December.

He is now one of nine finalists for the Mr. Football award, given to the best player in the entire state.