SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton High School baseball star Coleman Borthwick was named by MaxPreps as a Freshman All-American on Monday.

The Class of 2026 two-way player helped lead the Seahawks to a historic 24-4 season while leading on the mound and behind the plate.

As a freshman, Borthwick posted a .475 AVG, .590 OBP, 38 H, 39 RBI and 3 HR while holding a 0.89 ERA and 68 K’s in 55 IP.

The Auburn commit was one of only 23 players from around the nation selected for the honor and only one of three pitchers.