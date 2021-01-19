South Walton’s Barrett Waldrop breaks records on the court

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton’s Barrett Waldrop is turning heads after his past few performances on the court, especially after the Arnold game on Friday night.

Waldrop broke two school records in South Walton’s win over the Marlins.

He scored 50 points and made 11 three’s along the way, breaking the school records for most points and most threes scored by an individual player in a game.

“It was really exciting just to see all the hard work that I put in over all the years I played basketball come to fruition and pay off for me. It was really fun. I had a couple of good days of practice right before and I was just feeling my shot and let it fly,” Waldrop said.

It was a performance Seahawks head coach Shafer Martin won’t forget as a coach.

“I’ve know Barrett since he was five years old, so for me to watch that not only as his coach but as a spectator of the game it was honestly like watching my son go for 50,” Martin said.

Waldrop has been able to keep his hot hands going in the games since Friday night, averaging around 38 points per game over the last three matchups.

Though for him, it’s not about how his performance, but the team’s as whole.

“I really try not to focus so much on the individual aspect of the game as much as my team being successful. We’ve been in a bit of a drought during my four year career here and I’m trying to turn things around and get our program headed int he right direction my last season,” Waldrop said.

Martin said he hopes that Waldrop’s success on the court continues throughout the rest of the season.

“Not a lot of high school guys are putting up numbers like this right now and so it’s been a fun stretch, but I’m just trying to figure out how to make it last as long as possible and hopefully let it roll into February for our district tournament,” Martin said.

The Seahawks are back in action on Thursday against North Bay Haven at home.