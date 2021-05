SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton’s Allison Haerer signed to play beach volleyball at Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday.

Haerer was a big part of the Seahawks volleyball team the past two seasons.

In 132 sets played for South Walton, she had 238 kills, 198 digs, 59 total blocks and 29 aces.

She even helped lead the team to a 15-5 record this year and took them to the regional semifinals of the state tournament.