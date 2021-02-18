South Walton wrestling team wins first district championship in school history

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton wrestling team was crowned the Class 1A District 1 Champions on Thursday.

The Seahawks got first place at the meet with 194 points.

Three of their wrestlers took first place in their weight class, Max Brewster for 113, Ryan Kurfirst for 138 and Chase Maddox for 170.

Rutherford came in second place on the day, but they had five of their wrestlers take first in their weight class, Xavier Stillgess for 220, Coling Dutton for 126, Romero Black for 132, Zach Duncan for 160, and Chad Allgood for 182.

Other first place champions included Arnold’s Valerie Solorio, who was the first girl wrestler to get first place against the boys in the district, Lucas Biddle, Bay’s Corban Cherry, North Bay Haven’s David Mercado and Bozeman’s Aireous Rocha.