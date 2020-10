SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton volleyball team took down Marianna on Thursday night in the Class 4A regional quarterfinals game.

The Seahawks swept the Bulldogs 3-0 on the court to advance to the regional semifinals.

South Walton will match up with Santa Fe in that game. The Raiders took down the Bay Tornadoes 3-0 to move on to that game as well.

The regional semifinals matchup between the Seahawks and the Raiders is set for Tuesday at Santa Fe.