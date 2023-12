SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Seacoast Collegiate senior Jonah Kirspel, who competes with the South Walton track and field team, signed with the Univesity of Florida on Tuesday.

Kirspel has won back-to-back state championships with South Walton, winning gold in the 800M as a sophomore and junior.

He will be going for a third consecutive state title in his event this upcoming spring.