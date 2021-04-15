South Walton track and field teams win district titles

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton girls and boys track and field teams won first place at the 2A District 1 Meet on Thursday.

The Seahawks boys team had a total of 140 points while the girls team got a whopping 183 points.

Pensacola’s boys came in second place with Bay right behind them in third. The Tornadoes had 101 points on the day.

On the girls side, West Florida coming in second place to the Seahawks and North Bay Haven in third with 77 points.

