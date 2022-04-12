PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton boys and girls tennis teams were crowned Class 2A District 1 champions at Bay High School on Tuesday.

The top four teams advanced to regionals, with the Bay boys and the Rutherford girls being the respective runners-up.

Boys Team Results:

South Walton (17), Bay (14), North Bay Haven (6), West Florida (6), Pensacola (6), Rutherford (0), Arnold (0)

Girls Team Results:

South Walton (17), Rutherford (9), Pensacola (8), Bay (6), North Bay Haven (6), West Florida (2), Arnold (1)