MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton football team took down Marianna 35-28 on Friday night.

The Bulldogs had the 14-7 lead at the half, but the Seahawks stormed back to take the win.

The Seahawks improve to 4-1 and will take on Port St. Joe next week. Marianna falls to 2-4 and they will take on Bay next week.