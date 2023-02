PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton boys basketball team came from behind to upset No. 1 seed Bay 51-49 for the Class 4A District 1 championship Friday night.

The Seahawks improved to 20-7 and will await their spot in the FHSAA playoffs.

The Tornadoes fell to 19-7 and will await their spot in the FHSAA playoffs.