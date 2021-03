PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton softball team took down Bay 18-2 on Monday night to stay undefeated on the year.

The Seahawks are now 3-0 and will take on North Bay Haven tomorrow.

They are aiming to stay undefeated until Spring Break and will need two more wins to do that.

The Tornadoes fall to a 0-8 record and will take on Blountstown on Tuesday.