South Walton soccer teams advance to Class 3A Regional Semifinals

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The South Walton girls and boys soccer teams advanced to the FHSAA Class 3A Regional Semifinals with wins over Marianna on Wednesday night.

The girls team won 5-0, the Seahawks will take on Florida High on Friday.

“We’re happy about the result, but we know we’re going to have tough competition come Friday and hopefully further into next week,” South Walton head girls soccer coach Frank Casillo said.

The boys team beat Marianna 3-0, the Seahawks will play Pensacola Catholic on Saturday night.