LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton boys basketball team defeated Mosley 61-44 on the road Monday night, snapping the Dophins’ 7-game win streak.

The Seahawks improved to 6-4 and will face Forsyth Central at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Basketball Blowout on Wednesday, December 27.

The Dolphins fell to 8-3 and will face Choctawhatchee High School on Wednesday, December 27.