PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The South Walton baseball team beat Bay 7-0 on Thursday night.

This was the second time the Seahawks shutout the Tornadoes this season. The first was on Feb. 18 when South Walton won 10-0.

Next up for the Seahawks is a game against Opp on Friday night. Bay will host Port St. Joe on Tuesday.