South Walton shines, Mosley deemed county champs at George Mulligan memorial wrestling tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton shined and Mosley was deemed the Bay County champions at the third annual George Mulligan memorial wrestling tournament this weekend.

Team Results:

  1. Fort Walton Beach (287.5)
  2. Niceville (241.5)
  3. South Walton (212.5)
  4. Mosley (206.5)
  5. North Bay Haven (148.5)

Bay County Results:

  1. Mosley
  2. North Bay Haven
  3. Rutherford
  4. Bay
  5. Arnold
  6. Bozeman

Local Individual winners:

106 – Derrick Williams (Mosley)

113 – Jay Brown (Liberty County)

120 – Max Brewster (South Walton)

126 – Isaac Brinson (South Walton)

138 – Romero Black (Rutherford)

145 – Dylan Billingsley (South Walton)

152 – Nick Hejke (Mosley)

195 – David Mercado (North Bay Haven)

