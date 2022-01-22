South Walton shines, Mosley deemed county champs at George Mulligan memorial wrestling tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton shined and Mosley was deemed the Bay County champions at the third annual George Mulligan memorial wrestling tournament this weekend.
Team Results:
- Fort Walton Beach (287.5)
- Niceville (241.5)
- South Walton (212.5)
- Mosley (206.5)
- North Bay Haven (148.5)
Bay County Results:
- Mosley
- North Bay Haven
- Rutherford
- Bay
- Arnold
- Bozeman
Local Individual winners:
106 – Derrick Williams (Mosley)
113 – Jay Brown (Liberty County)
120 – Max Brewster (South Walton)
126 – Isaac Brinson (South Walton)
138 – Romero Black (Rutherford)
145 – Dylan Billingsley (South Walton)
152 – Nick Hejke (Mosley)
195 – David Mercado (North Bay Haven)