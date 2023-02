SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton boys basketball team closed out the regular season with a win at home 84-71 over Mosley Thursday night.

The Seahawks improved to 18-7 and they’ll face West Florida in district tournament play on Wednesday, February 8.

The Dolphins fell to 8-16 and will visit Arnold on Friday, February 3 to close out the regular season.