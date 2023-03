PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton baseball team scored 14 runs in the top of the 6th en route to a 15-0 shutout victory at Arnold Tuesday night.

The Seahawks improved to 7-0 and will host Northview on Friday, March 10.

The Marlins fall to 4-2 and will visit Bozeman on Thursday, March 9.