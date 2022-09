PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton football team bounced back in dominant fashion, picking up a 46-6 district win over Rutherford on the road Wednesday night.

South Walton improves to 4-1 and will host Choctawhatchee on Friday, October 7.

Rutherford falls to 0-6 and will visit Arnold on Friday, October 7.