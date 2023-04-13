SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton boys lacrosse team rolled past Maclay 11-3 to win the program’s first district title on Thursday night.

“Three, four years ago, we were struggling to pass and catch,” South Walton head boys lacrosse coach Jacob Crews said. “We have a functional lacrosse program, and I think everybody in the area knows that we’re not just one or two seasons. We’re here to stay. We built the program. We’re going to keep building the program and we’re not going anywhere.”

The Seahawks improved 12-7 and await their region playoff seeding.