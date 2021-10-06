South Walton quarterback Kemper Hodges putting up insane numbers through five games

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton quarterback Kemper Hodges has been putting up video game-type numbers through five games and has led the Seahawks to a 4-1 start.

The senior is second in the state in total yards with 1,729, and 423 of those are on the ground.

Hodges is also averaging over five scores a game with 28 total touchdowns including 17 passing and 11 rushings.

South Walton head coach, Phil Tisa, said Hodges is the best leader he’s ever had the privilege of coaching and that any college that overlooks him will be making a big mistake.

He’s a phenomenal player, he’s a great kid a great leader, he’s one of the most overlooked athletes in this area,” Tisa said. “You can ask any of the coaches around here they know about him and respect him but the colleges snub their noses, I guess cause he doesn’t fit their measurement box, that’s crap.”

Hodges was third in the state in passing yards in 2020 but just over halfway through the season he’s impressed with his output.

“I’m surprised of how well I’m doing this year, but it’s because the guys on my side, I got my o-line my receivers I got guys I can throw it to and guys who are always open,” Hodges said.

South Walton’s sole loss this season was a 49-48 thriller to the defending 1A state champions, Baker, but Hodges said he believes his team can win out the rest of the year.

“Everyone is buying in more, you know, you can buy in, but then there is more you’ve got to do after that,” Hodges said. “When it’s hard when the season gets hard when you take a one-point loss to Baker how are you going to respond to that you know, the team can’t get there head too high when they’re winning all these games to where we go into games and we’re not playing as hard as we can and lose a game we shouldn’t, but I think the team will continue on and we’ll do good the rest of the season.”

The Seahawks will have a big test this week as they will visit the undefeated Port St. Joe Sharks on Friday, October 8.