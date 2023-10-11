SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton volleyball team has shined through a tough schedule this season, peaking as the playoffs approach.

Last fall, the Seahawks put together the program’s best postseason run since moving to class 4A, with an elite eight appearance. This year, they are building towards another strong run.

“We’re heading in the right direction,” South Walton head volleyball coach Meaghan Allen said. “I feel like we’re peaking at the right time. Anything can happen, but I would pick these girls ten out of ten times.”

The team had major holes to fill, especially up front after graduating five seniors. With the addition of two freshman starters and a star transfer from Indiana, the returning roster has seemingly taken a step forward.

“We have trust in each other and faith in each other,” South Walton freshman setter Evelyn Brandman said. “If we had a bad play, we just look at our teammates, and just the support that we have.”

After going down two sets at 6A power Mosley, South Walton came all the way back to beat the Dolphins in a full five-set match for the first time in program history.

“Those games really pushed us off really nicely,” South Walton junior outside hitter Anna Buck said. “Heading into the postseason, I feel like we’re prepared.”

The Seahawks pulled off another reverse sweep over Niceville in the final week of the regular season.

South Walton finding the momentum they need heading into the playoffs.

“It’s proof that we are capable of beating a team that we’ve never beaten before,” South Walton senior Hannah Herrick said. “I think everybody realized, like, we can actually do this.”

The Motto this year is ‘locked in’, which the team has bought into.

“When you walk on that court, you’re mentally, physically, emotionally locked in with each other, going for the ball,” Allen said.

The Seahawks will be at home for one last time in the regular season hosting district opponent Bay High on Thursday, October 12.