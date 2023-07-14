SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — South Walton High School named Raiven Bryant as its new head softball coach, after serving as an assistant coach for one season with the Seahawks.

“I know what it takes to win,” Bryant said. “I just have been given an opportunity to do that.”

Bryant has played softball since she was eight years old, playing at Niceville High School and then playing four years at Rollins College.

“I’ve been on a winning program, so I know that it does take hard work,” Bryant said. “It takes all fall. Building, getting stronger, learning how to just overcome any sort of adversity so that we can win. Practicing has to be hard so that the game can be easy.”

In the 2023 season, the Seahawks made their first playoff appearance since 2018.

“We’re only going to get stronger as we go on, Bryant said. “Just knowing how well we were able to do last year and coming to this year. They’re ready. They’re not doubting themselves anymore. And they know that they’re just as good as any other team around here.”

Bryant said her team is ready to go, putting in the work in the offseason.

“These kids are sponges,” Bryant said. “They want to be out here every day. They want to learn. They want to learn from each other, and they want to win for this program and for this school.”