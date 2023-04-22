PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton girls lacrosse team made a trip to the playoffs for the second time in program history.

The No. 8 seed Seahawks fell to the No. 1 Sharks 19-3 in the Class 1A Region Quarterfinal on Friday night.

South Walton first made a playoff appearance back in 2021 after winning the district title. If the Seahawks pulled off a win it would have been the farthest playoff run.

“There’s a first time for everything,” South Walton head girls lacrosse coach Steve Noble said. “It would be huge. It would be a benchmark for the next year and the year after. Just something for girls to strive to and go I want to be the first to do this. That’s kind of the thought process and motivation is to become the first.