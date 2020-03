SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB)– Dozens of little league baseball and softball players took to the fields at the new South Walton Sports Complex on Saturday.

“It is been something we’ve need for a long time Helen McCall was built for our community 20 years ago so obviously it’s a lot bigger and a lot of things have changed,” South Walton Little League President Jon Pitts said.

Athletes ages four to 13 will play from now until May. The League invites community members out to be a part of the fun.