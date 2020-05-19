South Walton hosts social distancing signing ceremony for ten seniors

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Ten South Walton student-athletes signed to the next level Monday morning while also social distancing.

The ten seniors signed from 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM, each senior getting their own signing time in order to follow CDC guidelines.

The first signing of the day was Kacen Corder who signed to play basketball at Oxford College at Emory University.

Then after him was baseball player Drake Roberts, who signed to play at Lindenwood University.

One of his teammates, Aidan Keenan went next. He signed to play baseball at Tallahassee Community College. Another South Walton baseball player, Cade Watson, will join Kennan as he also signed to play at TCC in the Fall.

Football player Zane Hamilton signed to play at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.

At noon, soccer player Mary Pickers signed to play at Covenant College in Georgia.

Then another soccer player signed. Lauren Keiser heading to Chicago to play at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Then three Seahawks track and field athletes heading to the next level as well. Jacob D’Aleo signing to Embry Riddle, then Tyo Smith and Tanner Martin both going to Webber International University.

The signings were all broadcast on Facebook Live for those who couldn’t attend in person.